National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83 1-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Houston 2 3 0 .400 144 130 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97 1-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-5-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 164 111 2-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74 3-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109 1-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 165 122 2-0-0 3-1-0 4-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89 1-1-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Carolina 4 2 0 .667 128 122 1-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112 3-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97 1-2-0 2-0-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 99 93 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Chicago 1 4 0 .200 78 124 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121 1-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 0-3-0

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 28, Carolina 23

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Houston

Monday, Oct. 23

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.