National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|89
|74
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|92
|106
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|New England
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|148
|142
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|41
|67
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|139
|83
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Houston
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|144
|130
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|110
|142
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Indianapolis
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|97
|159
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|99
|89
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|90
|97
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|84
|83
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Cleveland
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|77
|124
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-5-0
|0-0-0
|0-3-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|164
|111
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Denver
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|98
|74
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Oakland
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|108
|109
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|99
|115
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|165
|122
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|4-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|89
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Dallas
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|125
|132
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|82
|122
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-4-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|89
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|128
|122
|1-2-0
|3-0-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|93
|78
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|85
|83
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|137
|112
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Detroit
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|123
|97
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|99
|93
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Chicago
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|78
|124
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Seattle
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|110
|87
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|152
|121
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|81
|125
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|89
|120
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-4-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
___
Philadelphia 28, Carolina 23
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Arizona vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Atlanta at New England, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Houston
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
