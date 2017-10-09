National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74 N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106 New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142 Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83 Houston 2 3 0 .400 144 130 Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142 Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89 Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97 Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83 Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 164 111 Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74 Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109 L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 4 1 0 .800 137 99 Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89 Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132 N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 4 1 0 .800 105 94 Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112 Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97 Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76 Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104 West W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87 L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121 Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125 San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120

Thursday’s Games

New England 19, Tampa Bay 14

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 17, Cleveland 14

Philadelphia 34, Arizona 7

Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16

Jacksonville 30, Pittsburgh 9

Carolina 27, Detroit 24

Miami 16, Tennessee 10

L.A. Chargers 27, N.Y. Giants 22

Indianapolis 26, San Francisco 23, OT

Baltimore 30, Oakland 17

Seattle 16, L.A. Rams 10

Green Bay 35, Dallas 31

Kansas City 42, Houston 34

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday, Oct. 16

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.

