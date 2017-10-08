National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|89
|74
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|92
|106
|New England
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|148
|142
|Miami
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|41
|67
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|139
|83
|Houston
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|88
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|110
|142
|Indianapolis
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|97
|159
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|99
|89
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|90
|97
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|84
|83
|Cleveland
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|77
|124
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|77
|Denver
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|98
|74
|Oakland
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|108
|109
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|99
|115
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|137
|99
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|89
|Dallas
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|125
|132
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|82
|122
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|105
|94
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|89
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|93
|78
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|85
|83
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|137
|112
|Detroit
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|123
|97
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|79
|76
|Chicago
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|61
|104
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|110
|87
|L.A. Rams
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|152
|121
|Arizona
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|81
|125
|San Francisco
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|89
|120
___
New England 19, Tampa Bay 14
N.Y. Jets 17, Cleveland 14
Philadelphia 34, Arizona 7
Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16
Jacksonville 30, Pittsburgh 9
Carolina 27, Detroit 24
Miami 16, Tennessee 10
L.A. Chargers 27, N.Y. Giants 22
Indianapolis 26, San Francisco 23, OT
Baltimore 30, Oakland 17
Seattle 16, L.A. Rams 10
Green Bay 35, Dallas 31
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.
