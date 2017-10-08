National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Miami 2 2 0 .500 41 67 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83 1-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 110 142 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 97 159 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 90 97 1-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-5-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 122 77 2-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74 3-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Oakland 2 3 0 .400 108 109 1-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 99 115 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 4 1 0 .800 137 99 2-0-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Dallas 2 3 0 .400 125 132 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 82 122 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Carolina 4 1 0 .800 105 94 1-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89 1-1-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 137 112 3-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Detroit 3 2 0 .600 123 97 1-2-0 2-0-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Seattle 3 2 0 .600 110 87 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 152 121 1-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 San Francisco 0 5 0 .000 89 120 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 19, Tampa Bay 14

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 17, Cleveland 14

Philadelphia 34, Arizona 7

Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16

Jacksonville 30, Pittsburgh 9

Carolina 27, Detroit 24

Miami 16, Tennessee 10

L.A. Chargers 27, N.Y. Giants 22

Indianapolis 26, San Francisco 23, OT

Baltimore 30, Oakland 17

Seattle 16, L.A. Rams 10

Green Bay 35, Dallas 31

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday, Oct. 16

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.