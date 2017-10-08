National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|89
|74
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|92
|106
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|New England
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|148
|142
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|41
|67
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|139
|83
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Houston
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|88
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|110
|142
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Indianapolis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|71
|136
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|99
|89
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|60
|80
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|84
|83
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Cleveland
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|77
|124
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-5-0
|0-0-0
|0-3-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|122
|77
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Denver
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|98
|74
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Oakland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|79
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|72
|93
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|137
|99
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|97
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|89
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|60
|95
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-4-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Carolina
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|105
|94
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|104
|89
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|93
|78
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|85
|83
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|102
|81
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Detroit
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|123
|97
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|79
|76
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Chicago
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|61
|104
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|142
|105
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Seattle
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|77
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Arizona
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|81
|125
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|66
|94
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|0-0-0
|0-3-0
___
New England 19, Tampa Bay 14
N.Y. Jets 17, Cleveland 14
Philadelphia 34, Arizona 7
Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16
Jacksonville 30, Pittsburgh 9
Carolina 27, Detroit 24
Miami 16, Tennessee 10
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.