National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 89 74 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 92 106 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 139 83 1-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 71 136 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 99 89 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 60 80 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 84 83 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 77 124 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-5-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 122 77 2-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74 3-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Oakland 2 2 0 .500 91 79 1-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 L.A. Chargers 0 4 0 .000 72 93 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 4 1 0 .800 137 99 2-0-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Dallas 2 2 0 .500 94 97 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 60 95 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-4-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89 1-1-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70 1-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81 3-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 142 105 1-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Seattle 2 2 0 .500 94 77 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Arizona 2 3 0 .400 81 125 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 San Francisco 0 4 0 .000 66 94 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-0-0 0-3-0

Thursday’s Games

New England 19, Tampa Bay 14

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 17, Cleveland 14

Philadelphia 34, Arizona 7

Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16

Jacksonville 30, Pittsburgh 9

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday, Oct. 16

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.

