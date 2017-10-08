National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 73 54 New England 3 2 0 .600 148 142 N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 75 92 Miami 1 2 0 .333 25 57 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 109 74 Houston 2 2 0 .500 110 88 Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 100 126 Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 71 136 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 90 59 Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 60 80 Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 64 67 Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 63 107 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 122 77 Denver 3 1 0 .750 98 74 Oakland 2 2 0 .500 91 79 L.A. Chargers 0 4 0 .000 72 93 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 1 0 .750 103 92 Dallas 2 2 0 .500 94 97 Washington 2 2 0 .500 91 89 N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 60 95 South W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 104 89 Carolina 3 1 0 .750 78 70 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 93 78 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 85 83 North W L T Pct PF PA Detroit 3 1 0 .750 99 70 Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 102 81 Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 79 76 Chicago 1 3 0 .250 61 104 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 142 105 Seattle 2 2 0 .500 94 77 Arizona 2 2 0 .500 74 91 San Francisco 0 4 0 .000 66 94

Thursday’s Games

New England 19, Tampa Bay 14

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 17, Cleveland 14

Philadelphia 34, Arizona 7

Cincinnati 20, Buffalo 16

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Philadelphia at Carolina, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Dallas, Seattle, Cincinnati

Monday, Oct. 16

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.

