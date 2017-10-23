Lynch appeals 1-game suspension for shoving official

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Marshawn Lynch has presented his appeal to the NFL to overturn his one-game suspension for bumping an official.

The appeal hearing was held Monday and Raiders coach Jack Del Rio says he hopes to get a final ruling on whether Lynch will be eligible to play Sunday at Buffalo by Tuesday.

Lynch was suspended for one game without pay for coming off the sideline during a scuffle in the second quarter and then shoving a game official during Oakland’s 31-30 victory over Kansas City last Thursday night. The ban will cost him more than $100,000 in salary and per game roster bonuses.

