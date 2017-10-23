Lynch appeals 1-game suspension for shoving official

201.5
By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 6:42 pm 10/23/2017 06:42pm
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) makes contact with back judge Greg Steed (12) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Lynch was ejected after the play. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Marshawn Lynch has presented his appeal to the NFL to overturn his one-game suspension for bumping an official.

The appeal hearing was held Monday and Raiders coach Jack Del Rio says he hopes to get a final ruling on whether Lynch will be eligible to play Sunday at Buffalo by Tuesday.

Lynch was suspended for one game without pay for coming off the sideline during a scuffle in the second quarter and then shoving a game official during Oakland’s 31-30 victory over Kansas City last Thursday night. The ban will cost him more than $100,000 in salary and per game roster bonuses.

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

