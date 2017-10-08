Jaguars-Steelers Stats

201.5
By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 4:19 pm 10/08/2017 04:19pm
Jacksonville 0 7 13 10—30
Pittsburgh 3 3 3 0— 9
First Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 29, 10:17.

Second Quarter

Jac_Fournette 2 run (Myers kick), 12:19.

Pit_FG Boswell 34, :03.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 20, 8:54.

Jac_Smith 28 interception return (kick failed), 6:38.

Jac_Church 51 interception return (Myers kick), 3:59.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Myers 47, 6:43.

Jac_Fournette 90 run (Myers kick), 1:47.

A_66,237.

Jac Pit
First downs 15 21
Total Net Yards 313 371
Rushes-yards 37-231 20-70
Passing 82 301
Punt Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoff Returns 1-14 2-14
Interceptions Ret. 5-103 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 8-14-1 33-55-5
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 2-11
Punts 5-38.0 3-44.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-19 5-37
Time of Possession 28:52 31:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Fournette 28-181, Ivory 8-41, Bortles 1-9. Pittsburgh, Bell 15-47, Bryant 1-13, Conner 3-9, Roethlisberger 1-1.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Bortles 8-14-1-95. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 33-55-5-312.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Lee 2-49, Hurns 2-21, Lewis 1-14, Cole 1-4, McCaffrey 1-4, Fournette 1-3. Pittsburgh, A.Brown 10-157, Bell 10-46, Bryant 5-21, Smith-Schuster 4-58, James 3-24, Hunter 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
