Former Eagles WR Ben Hawkins dies at 73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Eagles wide receiver Ben Hawkins died on Monday, the team said. He was 73.

A third-round pick of the Eagles in 1966, Hawkins spent eight of his nine NFL seasons in Philadelphia, where he played 102 games (67 starts) from 1966-73. He is tied for ninth in team history in receiving TDs (32), 10th in receiving yards (4,764) and 19th in receptions (261).

His single-season career high of 1,265 receiving yards in 1967 is the fifth-best mark in team history.

A former standout at Arizona State from 1962-66, Hawkins later went on to coach in the USFL for the Arizona Outlaws and San Antonio Gunslingers.

He is survived by his longtime partner of 38 years Mary Duggan, and his two children, Benjamin Michael and Nichole Tamara.

