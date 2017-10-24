201.5
Eagles lose Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks for the season

By The Associated Press October 24, 2017 2:18 pm 10/24/2017 02:18pm
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, fans cheer as Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters, second from bottom right, is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Philadelphia. Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Peters and starting linebacker Jordan Hicks will miss the rest of the season after being injured in Monday's 34-24 win over Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Doug Pederson says nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters and starting linebacker Jordan Hicks will miss the rest of the season after being injured in Monday’s 34-24 win over Washington.

Peters tore his right ACL and MCL and Hicks ruptured his right Achilles tendon. Those are two big losses for the NFL-leading Eagles (6-1).

Halapoulivaati Vaitai takes Peters’ spot. Najee Goode and Joe Walker filled in for Hicks against the Redskins.

Peters has anchored Philadelphia’s offensive line for a decade. He’s a team leader and teammates showed their respect by surrounding the cart before it took him off the field.

Hicks is a top playmaker on defense. He has seven interceptions and five fumble recoveries in 31 games.

