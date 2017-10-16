Colts-Titans Stats

Indianapolis 3 10 6 3—22 Tennessee 6 3 6 21—36 First Quarter

Ten_FG Succop 48, 11:15.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 36, 6:45.

Ten_FG Succop 32, :47.

Second Quarter

Ind_Doyle 8 pass from Brissett (Vinatieri kick), 10:54.

Ten_FG Succop 40, 4:10.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 25, :14.

Third Quarter

Ind_Simon 26 interception return (kick failed), 13:50.

Ten_FG Succop 48, 9:43.

Ten_FG Succop 23, 4:35.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_Murray 3 run (Succop kick), 10:01.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 52, 7:27.

Ten_Taylor 53 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 5:29.

Ten_Henry 72 run (Succop kick), :47.

A_63,888.

___

Ind Ten First downs 18 25 Total Net Yards 297 473 Rushes-yards 20-85 34-168 Passing 212 305 Punt Returns 0-0 2-15 Kickoff Returns 5-157 2-46 Interceptions Ret. 1-26 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 21-37-0 23-32-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-1 Punts 3-53.3 1-44.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-51 4-45 Time of Possession 24:07 35:53

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Gore 10-49, Mack 2-18, Brissett 5-15, Turbin 3-3. Tennessee, Henry 19-131, Murray 12-40, Mariota 2-0, D.Walker 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 21-37-0-212. Tennessee, Mariota 23-32-1-306.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Doyle 7-50, Moncrief 5-67, Turbin 4-37, Aiken 2-21, Gore 2-18, Hilton 1-19. Tennessee, Decker 7-88, Matthews 4-69, Murray 4-47, D.Walker 4-17, Taylor 2-61, Henry 1-14, J.Smith 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

