Colts-Titans Stats

|Indianapolis
|3
|10
|6
|3—22
|Tennessee
|6
|3
|6
|21—36
|First Quarter
Ten_FG Succop 48, 11:15.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 36, 6:45.
Ten_FG Succop 32, :47.
Ind_Doyle 8 pass from Brissett (Vinatieri kick), 10:54.
Ten_FG Succop 40, 4:10.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 25, :14.
Ind_Simon 26 interception return (kick failed), 13:50.
Ten_FG Succop 48, 9:43.
Ten_FG Succop 23, 4:35.
Ten_Murray 3 run (Succop kick), 10:01.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 52, 7:27.
Ten_Taylor 53 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 5:29.
Ten_Henry 72 run (Succop kick), :47.
A_63,888.
___
|Ind
|Ten
|First downs
|18
|25
|Total Net Yards
|297
|473
|Rushes-yards
|20-85
|34-168
|Passing
|212
|305
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-15
|Kickoff Returns
|5-157
|2-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-26
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-37-0
|23-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Punts
|3-53.3
|1-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-51
|4-45
|Time of Possession
|24:07
|35:53
___
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Gore 10-49, Mack 2-18, Brissett 5-15, Turbin 3-3. Tennessee, Henry 19-131, Murray 12-40, Mariota 2-0, D.Walker 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 21-37-0-212. Tennessee, Mariota 23-32-1-306.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Doyle 7-50, Moncrief 5-67, Turbin 4-37, Aiken 2-21, Gore 2-18, Hilton 1-19. Tennessee, Decker 7-88, Matthews 4-69, Murray 4-47, D.Walker 4-17, Taylor 2-61, Henry 1-14, J.Smith 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.