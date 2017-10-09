Chiefs-Texans Stats

|Kansas City
|3
|20
|0
|19—42
|Houston
|0
|7
|6
|21—34
|First Quarter
KC_FG Butker 35, 6:53.
KC_FG Butker 42, 11:23.
KC_West 8 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), 5:45.
KC_FG Butker 41, 4:17.
Hou_Hopkins 6 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:49.
KC_West 4 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), :34.
Hou_W.Fuller 9 pass from Watson (pass failed), 3:20.
KC_FG Butker 35, 14:01.
Hou_W.Fuller 48 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 12:00.
KC_Thomas 10 pass from A.Smith (pass failed), 8:57.
KC_Hill 82 punt return (Butker kick), 7:22.
Hou_Hopkins 34 pass from Watson (pass failed), 2:57.
KC_FG Butker 49, 1:08.
Hou_Hopkins 1 pass from Watson (Watson run), :00.
A_71,835.
___
|KC
|Hou
|First downs
|29
|20
|Total Net Yards
|450
|392
|Rushes-yards
|35-127
|23-144
|Passing
|323
|248
|Punt Returns
|4-79
|1-49
|Kickoff Returns
|3-57
|2-51
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-37-0
|16-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-1
|3-13
|Punts
|2-43.0
|5-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-64
|7-59
|Time of Possession
|38:17
|21:43
___
RUSHING_Kansas City, K.Hunt 29-107, A.Smith 5-19, West 1-1. Houston, L.Miller 15-74, Foreman 4-34, Watson 3-31, W.Fuller 1-5.
PASSING_Kansas City, A.Smith 29-37-0-324. Houston, Watson 16-31-0-261.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 8-98, Hill 4-68, Conley 3-46, Harris 3-21, K.Hunt 3-9, Travis 2-26, A.Wilson 2-18, West 2-12, Robinson 1-16, Thomas 1-10. Houston, Hopkins 4-52, Anderson 2-63, W.Fuller 2-57, Ellington 2-30, Griffin 2-22, L.Miller 2-15, Thompson 1-19, Foreman 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
