Chiefs-Texans Stats

Kansas City 3 20 0 19—42 Houston 0 7 6 21—34 First Quarter

KC_FG Butker 35, 6:53.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 42, 11:23.

KC_West 8 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), 5:45.

KC_FG Butker 41, 4:17.

Hou_Hopkins 6 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:49.

KC_West 4 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), :34.

Third Quarter

Hou_W.Fuller 9 pass from Watson (pass failed), 3:20.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 35, 14:01.

Hou_W.Fuller 48 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 12:00.

KC_Thomas 10 pass from A.Smith (pass failed), 8:57.

KC_Hill 82 punt return (Butker kick), 7:22.

Hou_Hopkins 34 pass from Watson (pass failed), 2:57.

KC_FG Butker 49, 1:08.

Hou_Hopkins 1 pass from Watson (Watson run), :00.

A_71,835.

___

KC Hou First downs 29 20 Total Net Yards 450 392 Rushes-yards 35-127 23-144 Passing 323 248 Punt Returns 4-79 1-49 Kickoff Returns 3-57 2-51 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 29-37-0 16-31-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-1 3-13 Punts 2-43.0 5-48.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 6-64 7-59 Time of Possession 38:17 21:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, K.Hunt 29-107, A.Smith 5-19, West 1-1. Houston, L.Miller 15-74, Foreman 4-34, Watson 3-31, W.Fuller 1-5.

PASSING_Kansas City, A.Smith 29-37-0-324. Houston, Watson 16-31-0-261.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 8-98, Hill 4-68, Conley 3-46, Harris 3-21, K.Hunt 3-9, Travis 2-26, A.Wilson 2-18, West 2-12, Robinson 1-16, Thomas 1-10. Houston, Hopkins 4-52, Anderson 2-63, W.Fuller 2-57, Ellington 2-30, Griffin 2-22, L.Miller 2-15, Thompson 1-19, Foreman 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.