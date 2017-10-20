Chiefs-Raiders Stats

Kansas City 10 10 10 0—30 Oakland 14 0 7 10—31 First Quarter

KC_FG Butker 53, 10:14.

Oak_Cooper 38 pass from Carr (Tavecchio kick), 8:11.

KC_Kelce 10 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), 4:17.

Oak_Cooper 45 pass from Carr (Tavecchio kick), :40.

Second Quarter

KC_Hill 64 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), 8:51.

KC_FG Butker 39, 1:06.

Third Quarter

Oak_Washington 4 run (Tavecchio kick), 10:45.

KC_A.Wilson 63 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), 7:08.

KC_FG Butker 37, :47.

Fourth Quarter

Oak_FG Tavecchio 26, 11:53.

Oak_Crabtree 2 pass from Carr (Tavecchio kick), :00.

A_55,090.

___

KC Oak First downs 19 32 Total Net Yards 425 505 Rushes-yards 23-94 21-88 Passing 331 417 Punt Returns 2-13 1-0 Kickoff Returns 2-37 1-19 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 25-36-0 29-52-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-11 0-0 Punts 3-45.7 3-48.7 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 8-108 10-97 Time of Possession 30:36 29:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, K.Hunt 18-87, Hill 2-7, A.Smith 1-0, Spiller 2-0. Oakland, Washington 9-33, Richard 9-31, Carr 1-15, Lynch 2-9.

PASSING_Kansas City, A.Smith 25-36-0-342. Oakland, Carr 29-52-0-417.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 6-125, Robinson 5-69, Kelce 4-33, K.Hunt 4-30, D.Harris 2-16, A.Wilson 1-63, Travis 1-3, Thomas 1-2, A.Hunt 1-1. Oakland, Cooper 11-210, J.Cook 6-107, Richard 4-45, Crabtree 3-24, Washington 3-7, Roberts 1-15, Patterson 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, Tavecchio 45.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.