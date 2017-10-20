Chiefs-Raiders Stats

|Kansas City
|10
|10
|10
|0—30
|Oakland
|14
|0
|7
|10—31
|First Quarter
KC_FG Butker 53, 10:14.
Oak_Cooper 38 pass from Carr (Tavecchio kick), 8:11.
KC_Kelce 10 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), 4:17.
Oak_Cooper 45 pass from Carr (Tavecchio kick), :40.
KC_Hill 64 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), 8:51.
KC_FG Butker 39, 1:06.
Oak_Washington 4 run (Tavecchio kick), 10:45.
KC_A.Wilson 63 pass from A.Smith (Butker kick), 7:08.
KC_FG Butker 37, :47.
Oak_FG Tavecchio 26, 11:53.
Oak_Crabtree 2 pass from Carr (Tavecchio kick), :00.
A_55,090.
___
|KC
|Oak
|First downs
|19
|32
|Total Net Yards
|425
|505
|Rushes-yards
|23-94
|21-88
|Passing
|331
|417
|Punt Returns
|2-13
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-37
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-36-0
|29-52-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-11
|0-0
|Punts
|3-45.7
|3-48.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-108
|10-97
|Time of Possession
|30:36
|29:24
___
RUSHING_Kansas City, K.Hunt 18-87, Hill 2-7, A.Smith 1-0, Spiller 2-0. Oakland, Washington 9-33, Richard 9-31, Carr 1-15, Lynch 2-9.
PASSING_Kansas City, A.Smith 25-36-0-342. Oakland, Carr 29-52-0-417.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 6-125, Robinson 5-69, Kelce 4-33, K.Hunt 4-30, D.Harris 2-16, A.Wilson 1-63, Travis 1-3, Thomas 1-2, A.Hunt 1-1. Oakland, Cooper 11-210, J.Cook 6-107, Richard 4-45, Crabtree 3-24, Washington 3-7, Roberts 1-15, Patterson 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, Tavecchio 45.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.