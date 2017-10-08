Cardinals-Eagles Stats

Arizona 0 7 0 0— 7 Philadelphia 21 0 10 3—34 First Quarter

Phi_Burton 15 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 8:19.

Phi_Ertz 11 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 3:52.

Phi_Smith 59 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :43.

Second Quarter

Ari_Jo.Brown 13 pass from Palmer (Dawson kick), 11:42.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 36, 9:18.

Phi_Agholor 72 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 6:16.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 28, 2:00.

A_69,596.

___

Ari Phi First downs 16 19 Total Net Yards 307 419 Rushes-yards 14-31 33-122 Passing 276 297 Punt Returns 1-7 3-110 Kickoff Returns 4-74 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 28-44-0 21-30-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 1-7 Punts 7-49.6 3-43.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-61 5-60 Time of Possession 24:13 35:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, C.Johnson 9-21, Nelson 1-14, Ellington 1-(minus 2), K.Williams 3-(minus 2). Philadelphia, Blount 14-74, Barner 5-23, Clement 7-17, Wentz 6-11, Smith 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Arizona, Palmer 28-44-0-291. Philadelphia, Wentz 21-30-1-304.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Ellington 9-65, Fitzgerald 6-51, Nelson 4-80, Ja.Brown 3-39, Jo.Brown 2-26, Gresham 2-16, C.Johnson 1-8, Penny 1-6. Philadelphia, Ertz 6-61, Agholor 4-93, Smith 3-70, Jeffery 3-31, Burton 2-16, Clement 1-22, M.Johnson 1-6, Celek 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

