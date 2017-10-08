Cardinals-Eagles Stats

|Arizona
|0
|7
|0
|0—
|7
|Philadelphia
|21
|0
|10
|3—34
|First Quarter
Phi_Burton 15 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 8:19.
Phi_Ertz 11 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 3:52.
Phi_Smith 59 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :43.
Ari_Jo.Brown 13 pass from Palmer (Dawson kick), 11:42.
Phi_FG Elliott 36, 9:18.
Phi_Agholor 72 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 6:16.
Phi_FG Elliott 28, 2:00.
A_69,596.
___
|Ari
|Phi
|First downs
|16
|19
|Total Net Yards
|307
|419
|Rushes-yards
|14-31
|33-122
|Passing
|276
|297
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|3-110
|Kickoff Returns
|4-74
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-44-0
|21-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|1-7
|Punts
|7-49.6
|3-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-61
|5-60
|Time of Possession
|24:13
|35:47
___
RUSHING_Arizona, C.Johnson 9-21, Nelson 1-14, Ellington 1-(minus 2), K.Williams 3-(minus 2). Philadelphia, Blount 14-74, Barner 5-23, Clement 7-17, Wentz 6-11, Smith 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Arizona, Palmer 28-44-0-291. Philadelphia, Wentz 21-30-1-304.
RECEIVING_Arizona, Ellington 9-65, Fitzgerald 6-51, Nelson 4-80, Ja.Brown 3-39, Jo.Brown 2-26, Gresham 2-16, C.Johnson 1-8, Penny 1-6. Philadelphia, Ertz 6-61, Agholor 4-93, Smith 3-70, Jeffery 3-31, Burton 2-16, Clement 1-22, M.Johnson 1-6, Celek 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.