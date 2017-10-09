Boston Red Sox Postseason History

The postseason history of the Boston Red Sox:
|World Series (Won 8, Lost 4)
2013 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2
2007 — Beat Colorado Rockies, 4-0
2004 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 4-0
1986 — Lost to New York Mets, 4-3
1975 — Lost to Cincinnati Reds, 4-3
1967 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3
1946 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3
1918 — Beat Chicago Cubs, 4-2
1916 — Beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-1
1915 — Beat Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1
1912 — Beat New York Giants, 4-3-1-y
1903 — Beat Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-3-x
x-Best-of-9 series
y-one game was tied
Record — Won 45, Lost 28, Tied 1
|League Championship Series (Won 5, Lost 5)
2013 — Beat Detroit Tigers, 4-2
2008 — Lost to Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3
2007 — Beat Cleveland Indians, 4-3
2004 — Beat New York Yankees, 4-3
2003 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-3
1999 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-1
1990 — Lost to Oakland Athletics, 4-0
1988 — Lost to Oakland Athletics, 4-0
1986 — Beat California Angels, 4-3
1975 — Beat Oakland Athletics, 3-0
Record — Won 26, Lost 31
|Division Championship Series (Won 6, Lost 6)
2017 — Lost to Houston Astros, 3-1
2016 — Lost to Cleveland Indians, 3-0
2013 — Beat Tampa Rays, 3-1
2009 — Lost to Los Angeles Angels, 3-0
2008 — Beat Los Angeles Angels, 3-1
2007 — Beat Los Angeles Angels, 3-0
2005 — Lost to Chicago White Sox, 3-0
2004 — Beat Anaheim Angels, 3-0
2003 — Beat Oakland Athletics, 3-2
1999 — Beat Cleveland Indians, 3-2
1998 — Lost to Cleveland Indians, 3-1
1995 — Lost to Cleveland Indians, 3-0
Record — Won 20, Lost 24
