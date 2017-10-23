Arkansas’ Ragnow, Hayden out with lower leg injuries

201.5
By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 3:39 pm 10/23/2017 03:39pm
FILE - At left, in a Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Arkansas running back Chase Hayden runs the ball against New Mexico State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. At right, in an Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, Arkansas lineman Frank Ragnow (72) warms up as he prepares to play Auburn during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas’ difficult season got even harder on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, when coach Bret Bielema announced All-SEC center Frank Ragnow and freshman running back Chase Hayden are injured. Ragnow will need 12 weeks to recover from a high ankle sprain, and Hayden will miss the rest of the regular season after suffering a lower leg fracture in the 2-5 Razorbacks loss to No. 19 Auburn last week.(AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas senior center Frank Ragnow will miss the rest of the season with a high ankle sprain, bringing an end to his college career.

Coach Bret Bielema says Ragnow injured his ankle during the second quarter of last week’s 52-20 loss to No. 19 Auburn, and that his recovery is expected to take 12 weeks.

Ragnow is an NFL prospect. Bielema says he’ll recover in time to fully be prepared for the NFL combine and draft.

Bielema also says freshman running back Chase Hayden suffered a lower leg fracture and will miss 4-6 weeks, putting him out for the rest of the regular season.

The Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) play at Mississippi (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow Kurt Voigt on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Kurt_Voigt_AP

This story corrects Auburn’s ranking.

