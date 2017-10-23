Arkansas’ Ragnow, Hayden out with lower leg injuries

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas senior center Frank Ragnow will miss the rest of the season with a high ankle sprain, bringing an end to his college career.

Coach Bret Bielema says Ragnow injured his ankle during the second quarter of last week’s 52-20 loss to No. 19 Auburn, and that his recovery is expected to take 12 weeks.

Ragnow is an NFL prospect. Bielema says he’ll recover in time to fully be prepared for the NFL combine and draft.

Bielema also says freshman running back Chase Hayden suffered a lower leg fracture and will miss 4-6 weeks, putting him out for the rest of the regular season.

The Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) play at Mississippi (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday.

