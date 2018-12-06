How to give your home holiday curb appeal

Homeowners still want a nice-looking yard through the winter months. The following tips can help create an eye-catching holiday landscape and curb appeal.

‘Tis the season for outdoor decorations, pictures and caroling visitors. Because of this, the holidays are a time of year when homeowners will want a nice-looking yard. Unfortunately, many homeowners don’t know how to give their house holiday curb appeal.

The following tips can help create a landscape that will catch even Santa’s eye.

Remove the dead plants

As the weather gets colder, many of the plants and flowers enjoyed during summer and fall begin to brown and wilt. Having garden beds full of dried-up greenery isn’t very becoming, and makes it appear that the homeowners don’t care about keeping up on their landscaping.

Some plants need to be pulled completely, others need to be trimmed back. Homeowners should make sure to research the particular plants before trying to remove them.

When removing plants or, as discussed below, tree limbs and bushes, special attention should be given to how the green waste is going to be removed. If the amount being removed will overwhelm the house’s normal cans, something like a rented dumpster will be needed.

Trim the trees and bushes

Putting up the Christmas lights will be that more enjoyable if the unruly bushes and overgrown trees are cut back ahead of time. Again, researching the specific type of bush or tree can help homeowners know how, when and how much to trim the tree.

Trimming a tree can be dangerous work if not done properly. Not trimming trees in dangerous weather conditions, not climbing with tools in hand, never turning a back to a falling tree and inspecting tree limbs for strength and stability before climbing are just a few of the tree trimming and removal safety tips recommended by the United States Department of Labor .

“All tree trimming or removal work within 10 feet of a power line must be done by trained and experienced line-clearance tree trimmers. A second tree trimmer is required within normal voice communication range,” according to OSHA.

Add evergreen plants

Just because it’s snowing, doesn’t mean that a yard has to be void of beautiful plant life. The trick is finding something that can last through the winter and withstand the cold conditions of the local area.

”Evergreen trees or plants that can stand up to the cold weather such as pansies or witch hazel can liven up a drab landscape,” according to HGTV .

Add a focal point

Especially in the winter, homeowners don’t need to rely solely on landscaping to create curb appeal. By simply adding a nice, semipermanent or permanent decoration or some fresh paint, a house can get a fresh look.

“Another strategy is to draw people’s attention away from the landscaping. You can create a focal point that looks good every season featuring something like a fountain or small pond. Bright colors on your front door, trim, shutters and mailbox also help add to your curb appeal during the winter months,” according to Next Day Dumpsters .

Install lighting

Installing lighting is an easy way to simultaneously strengthen curb appeal and show off a house during the dark months. This could mean updating the outdoor house lights, adding strings of light or simply placing staked garden lights into the ground.

While hanging colored lights is a great way to decorate for Christmas, homeowners should be cautious to not confuse this holiday decoration with a long-term lighting solution. Keeping Christmas lights turned on during December, and possibly the end of November after Thanksgiving is the best way to go. Any more than that and the lights can detract from the home’s curb appeal.