Quick and easy DIY projects to get your home ready for the holidays

Want to get your home spiced up in time for the holidays? Here are five DIY projects to help make your house ready for the festivities.

This content is sponsored by Next Day Dumpsters

The holiday season is a time for big meals, festive gatherings and making memories. But hosting friends and family can be an overwhelming responsibility, especially if your home isn’t ready. The good news is that there is still time to give your home better functionality or a refreshed look. Even a few small projects can make a big difference.

Here are five do-it-yourself projects that will give your home a little extra pop.

Add a kitchen backsplash

Putting in or updating a kitchen backsplash is one simple way to give your kitchen a new, fresh look without the expense of replacing appliances or cabinets.

Focus on the beauty of the material itself, and not bold patterns or colors to give your kitchen a classic look that will stay in style for years to come, according to Angie’s List.

Dress up the ceiling

Of all the surfaces in the home to update, the ceiling is often the most neglected. Who says you only need textured drywall? If you’re looking for something unique, and a little on the bold side, consider dressing up the ceiling by adding coffers or a new shade of paint. This can be done fairly easily and inexpensively.

“Color on the ceiling can enhance a room’s character, but be aware of excess: for primary living areas, keep the ceiling treatment simple so you don’t grow tired of it,” suggests Better Homes and Gardens.

Install new flooring

This DIY project might take a bit longer to complete, but new flooring is a great way to spice up your home. With options like hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tile, concrete, carpet, linoleum, cork and bamboo available at most flooring centers, finding the perfect one to give your home a new look and feel shouldn’t be a problem.

Consider your style, lifestyle and budget before you begin your search and the project itself, keeping some extra cash in hand for underlayment, new baseboards, stains and adhesives, recomends HGTV.

Make over the fireplace mantel

There are few things better than gathering around the fireplace with your loved ones during the holidays. However, while a mantel can be the centerpiece of a cozy living room, it is often left as a relic of former decades.

Add color by painting or whitewashing brick and add three-dimensional art pieces or contrasting surrounding wall colors to give your living fireplace an update, suggests HGTV.

Complete unfinished living spaces

If you have family coming over for the holidays, one source of stress might be finding places for everyone to sleep. If you hate the idea of blowing up an air mattress every night for your parents to sleep on, it could be time to finish the basement (or any other unfinished living space). This project can be daunting, but with dedication and persistence (and some careful budgeting), not only will your house become much more useful, it will also increase in value, giving you a solid return on your investment.

“In the United States, on average, finishing a basement will give you a return of 70 to 75 percent of your investment,” according to The Balance Small Business. “For example, if you spent $1,000 on improvements, it would increase the value of the property by about $700. If you spent $10,000 on improvements, it would increase the value of the property by about $7,000.”

If finishing the basement is a bit beyond your DIY abilities, focus on making sure that areas where guests will be sleeping are cleaned out and organized.

