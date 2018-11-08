DIY house renovations to get you ready for the holidays

If you find yourself feeling your house needs a facelift before the hustle and bustle of the holidays, then don’t delay. Get started now on one or two DIY projects that can help your home feel brand-new and ready for family and friends to visit.

This content is sponsored by Next Day Dumpsters

Not sure where to start? Use the following suggestions to guide your do-it-yourself transformation.

Install shelves

Sometimes the solution to a poorly organized or crowded home is to update your storage space. This can be as simple as raising your beds to fit containers underneath or rearranging boxes in the garage to make it easier to find what you need.

However, if you are looking to go one step further, built-in shelves can not only supply you with needed storage options but can also make a stunning addition to any room. Consider adding shelves under the stairs, in a media or family room, bedrooms, the garage or anywhere you could use storage.

Add woodwork

A relatively simple job that can have a big effect on your home is updating decorative woodwork. Adding new baseboards or molding and a bit of paint can change the look of a whole room.

For an even bigger change, consider adding wall paneling.

“Get creative with molding. Paneling placed at contrasting angles adds artistry to a wall. Paint the finished design a single color and you’ll prevent it from being too busy,” according to The Home Depot .

Build Christmas presents that will add functionality to your home

“There are a number of benefits to building or DIYing your holiday gifts over going to the store to buy them. First, a gift that is created with your hand comes straight from the heart. Second, it can save you a bunch of money,” according to Next Day Dumpsters .

For example, creating a simple bench for a room can add character as well as seating for guests. Or you can make a toy container to declutter your child’s bedroom.

Update your kitchen

Updating your kitchen doesn’t have to involve a lot of stress. Imagine your kitchen with newly stained cabinets, stylish new hardware, a fresh coat of paint on the walls and a backsplash. Ready-to-use drawer inserts can make getting out the gingerbread cookie sheets a piece of cake, and comfortable pads for your bar stools will make your kitchen a more inviting place.

If you are up to a bigger project, don’t be afraid to replace your old kitchen floor. Or on a smaller scale, take out your old faucet and replace it with one that fits your updated style.

Build a backyard fire pit

If you live in an area or home where having a backyard fire pit is permissible, adding this feature can give you an inviting spot to sip hot chocolate and sing carols for a truly winter-themed party.

The good thing about building a fire pit now, especially if you have to rip out plants and grass to do it, is that come spring you won’t have to worry about landscaping there anymore. Well-installed stone and cement is a lot easier to maintain than a flower garden or quick-growing grass.

“Ideally, a fire pit is constructed from fireproof material on a flat, level area at least 25 feet from a house or tree. Fire pits are strictly governed by local building codes. Some codes require the pit to be encircled by a border of sand or gravel. So before you decide to add one to your backyard, know the code in your area,” according to the DIY Network .