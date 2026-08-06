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York Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2026, 9:39 AM

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — The York Water Co. (YORW) on Thursday reported net income of $7.6 million in its second quarter.

The York, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share.

The purifying and distribution company posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YORW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YORW

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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