York Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — The York Water Co. (YORW) on Thursday reported net income of $7.6…

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — The York Water Co. (YORW) on Thursday reported net income of $7.6 million in its second quarter.

The York, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share.

The purifying and distribution company posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period.

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