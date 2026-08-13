Wolverine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $31.2…

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $31.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockford, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The footwear maker posted revenue of $506.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $501.8 million.

Wolverine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.98 billion to $2 billion.

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