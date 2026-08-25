NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1678 1.1678 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1678 1.1678 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 152.75 152.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3336 3.2702 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9730 3.9277 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.6850 0.6850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.20 19.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.78 89.55 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1610 1.1641 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 393.50 393.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.6900 4.7700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8425 3.5225 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.3200 12.1800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2825 8.2375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7185 0.7185

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.5795 6.5990

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8332 0.8373

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

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