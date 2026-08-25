NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1678 1.1678 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1678
|1.1678
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|152.75
|152.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3336
|3.2702
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.9730
|3.9277
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.6850
|0.6850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|19.20
|19.10
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.78
|89.55
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1610
|1.1641
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|393.50
|393.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.6900
|4.7700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.8425
|3.5225
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|12.3200
|12.1800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.2825
|8.2375
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7185
|0.7185
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.5795
|6.5990
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.8332
|0.8373
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.000
|81.000
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