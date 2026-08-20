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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 20, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1775 1.1775
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 157.75 157.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2083 3.3432
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8564 3.9896
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.0150 1.0150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.85 19.25
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.27 91.07
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2632 1.1288
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 393.50 393.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4900 4.5800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9150 3.9150
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 319.90 319.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.0700 12.3000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0875 8.2900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7129 0.7129

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4825 6.4875

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8037 0.8325

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

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