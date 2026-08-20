NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1775 1.1775 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1775 1.1775 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 157.75 157.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2083 3.3432 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8564 3.9896 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.0150 1.0150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.85 19.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.27 91.07 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2632 1.1288 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 393.50 393.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4900 4.5800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9150 3.9150 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 319.90 319.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.0700 12.3000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0875 8.2900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7129 0.7129

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4825 6.4875

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8037 0.8325

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.