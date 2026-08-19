NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1775 1.1775 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1775 1.1775 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 159.75 157.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2057 3.2083 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8411 3.8564 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.0150 1.0150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.45 18.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.56 91.27 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1691 1.2632 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 410.50 393.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5100 4.4900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9225 3.9150 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 319.90 319.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.0600 12.0700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1000 8.0875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7129 0.7129

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.6040 6.4825

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8032 0.8037

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

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