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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 19, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1775 1.1775
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 159.75 157.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2057 3.2083
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8411 3.8564
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.0150 1.0150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.45 18.85
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.56 91.27
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1691 1.2632
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 410.50 393.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5100 4.4900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9225 3.9150
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 319.90 319.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 12.0600 12.0700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1000 8.0875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7129 0.7129

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.6040 6.4825

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8032 0.8037

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

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