NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1775 1.1775 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1775
|1.1775
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|160.00
|159.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1512
|3.2057
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.8197
|3.8411
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.0150
|1.0150
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|19.40
|19.45
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|93.12
|91.56
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2108
|1.1691
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|410.50
|410.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.4500
|4.5100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.8375
|3.9225
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|319.90
|319.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.8100
|12.0600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.1825
|8.1000
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7129
|0.7129
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.5995
|6.6040
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7985
|0.8032
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.000
|81.000
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