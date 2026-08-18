NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1775 1.1775 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1775 1.1775 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.00 159.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1512 3.2057 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8197 3.8411 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.0150 1.0150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.40 19.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 93.12 91.56 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2108 1.1691 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 410.50 410.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4500 4.5100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8375 3.9225 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 319.90 319.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.8100 12.0600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1825 8.1000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7129 0.7129

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.5995 6.6040

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7985 0.8032

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

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