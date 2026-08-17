NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1692 1.1775 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1692 1.1775 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 161.00 160.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2167 3.1512 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8870 3.8197 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2750 1.0150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.75 19.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 93.76 93.12 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1396 1.2108 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 410.50 410.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3400 4.4500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7650 3.8375 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.70 319.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7100 11.8100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0175 8.1825

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7022 0.7129

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.5925 6.5995

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7861 0.7985

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

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