NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1804 1.1692 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1804 1.1692 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 153.50 155.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1860 3.0985 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8012 3.7287 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.3050 1.2750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.00 19.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.30 94.26 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1603 1.1981 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 415.75 415.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2500 4.2500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7475 3.7075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 334.10 320.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6600 11.6400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1100 8.1450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7085 0.7022

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.6870 6.5705

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7821 0.7947

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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