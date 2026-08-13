NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1692 1.1692 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1692 1.1692 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.50 160.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1557 3.1775 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8273 3.8474 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2750 1.2750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.80 19.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.21 94.08 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1461 1.1695 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 410.50 410.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2200 4.4300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8275 3.8275 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.70 320.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5600 11.7200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9425 7.9425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7022 0.7022

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.6120 6.5970

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7934 0.7946

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

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