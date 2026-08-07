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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 7, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1804 1.1804
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 152.00 153.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1147 3.1860
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7489 3.8012
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.3050 1.3050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.30 19.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.67 94.30
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1520 1.1603
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 415.75 415.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2300 4.2500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8150 3.7475
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 334.10 334.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5300 11.6600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2350 8.1100

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7085 0.7085

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.7030 6.6870

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7809 0.7821

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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