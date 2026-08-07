NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1804 1.1804 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1804 1.1804 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 152.00 153.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1147 3.1860 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7489 3.8012 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.3050 1.3050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.30 19.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.67 94.30 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1520 1.1603 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 415.75 415.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2300 4.2500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8150 3.7475 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 334.10 334.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5300 11.6600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2350 8.1100

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7085 0.7085

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.7030 6.6870

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7809 0.7821

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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