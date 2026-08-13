What Is Vagus Nerve Stimulation?

The vagus nerve is one of the longest nerves in the body, and it’s one of 12 pairs of nerves…

The vagus nerve is one of the longest nerves in the body, and it’s one of 12 pairs of nerves that originate in the brain and run outward to other regions of the body. It’s one of the most important communication pathways between the brain and the gut, but it also connects the neck, lungs, heart and other internal organs. The vagus nerve contributes to the sense of taste, the ability to swallow and speak and even helps regulate heart rate and digestion.

Because this nerve has such wide-ranging effects, researchers are exploring a range of potential therapies that could help regulate specific health conditions and boost overall health and well-being. While research continues, companies have also started to offer noninvasive vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) devices, and the internet has been flooded with DIY and at-home vagus nerve “hacks.”

Read on to learn more about vagus nerve stimulation, including how clinical or invasive VNS treatments differ from consumer products that offer noninvasive stimulation and what you can do at home to support vagal nerve health.

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How Does Vagus Nerve Stimulation Actually Work?

Because this nerve is important to so many processes in the body, it stands to reason that stimulating or modifying it might influence health outcomes. That idea has led to the development of vagus nerve stimulation, which involves electrical stimulation delivered to the vagus nerve to influence neural activity.

“Simply put, it’s one of the most powerful and under-appreciated regulators of our overall health and well-being,” says Dr. Kevin J. Tracey, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York.

Tracey calls the science behind the connection between the vagus nerve and immune system regulation “genuinely revolutionary.” He says it shows promise for changing medicine’s approach to treating a wide range of disorders and conditions.

Tracey’s own research laid the groundwork for the development of implantable bioelectronic devices that use vagus nerve stimulation to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

While implantable VNS devices are the research-backed gold standard, there are now non-invasive DIY vagus nerve devices entering the market. Other age-old “hacks” that leverage similar principles are also gaining attention for claims they could influence health. Here’s how these approaches to stimulating the vagus nerve compare:

Category Implantable VNS (Invasive) Non-Invasive / OTC Devices (tVNS / taVNS) Natural “Vagus Nerve Hacks” How It Works Surgical implant delivers targeted electrical pulses directly to the vagus nerve. External devices (ear clips, neckbands) send mild electrical signals through the skin. Physical habits trigger the parasympathetic nervous system (e.g., diaphragmatic breathing, cold exposure). Primary Uses Treatment-resistant epilepsy, major depression, stroke recovery Managing migraines, opioid withdrawal symptoms, stress, anxiety support Daily stress management, supporting autonomic recovery, general relaxation FDA Status FDA-approved for specific medical conditions Select devices have FDA clearance, but many are unregulated N/A Cost & Access High cost, but typically covered by insurance when medically necessary/prescribed Over-the-counter or prescription depending on device; ranges from $100 to $1,000+ (some HSA/FSA eligible) Free and accessible to everyone. Evidence Level High (extensive, long-term clinical trials) Moderate (varies heavily by device design and specific condition) High (Well-supported for general autonomic regulation, but not a replacement for medical therapy)

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FDA-Approved VNS: How Surgical Implants Treat Epilepsy and Depression

Leveraging the vagus nerve with a technique called vagus nerve stimulation, or VNS, has been found to be helpful in controlling certain symptoms and conditions that are impacted by the vagus nerve.

“In its FDA-approved form, a small implanted device delivers these signals to activate the body’s natural anti-inflammatory reflex, intercepting disease at its neurological source,” Tracey explains. “Think of it as a precisely targeted electrical conversation with your nervous system designed to restore balance and health.”

These devices may be used to treat severe illnesses including:

— Epilepsy

— Major depressive disorder

— Rehabilitation after stroke

Research is ongoing into whether these devices could help with managing obesity, headaches, inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions. Vagus nerve stimulation for anxiety continues to be an area of active interest and research.

The implantable devices referred to above are not the same as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, or tVNS, devices you may come across on social media feeds. Such consumer-oriented products typically deliver stimulation via an ear clip or neckband, and many are not Food and Drug Administration-approved for the treatment of any disease or condition.

However, some specific noninvasive or external vagal nerve stimulation devices are FDA-cleared for treating headaches and migraines.

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Over-the-Counter Wearables: Do Neckbands and Ear Clips Work?

While the best evidence about the use of vagus nerve stimulation remains in the realm of surgically implanted devices intended to treat specific conditions, a growing number of companies have begun offering less-invasive, over-the-counter devices that claim to treat a range of issues from anxiety to irritable bowel syndrome.

Some of these noninvasive devices show promise. For example, at least one type of transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation, or taVNS (a specific type of tVNS that targets the ear) has received FDA clearance for use in reducing symptoms associated with opioid withdrawal as part of opioid use disorder treatment. And a recent meta study published in the journal Nature found that the rate of adverse side effects from taVNS devices being used to address depression, cluster headaches and other conditions was low.

Khodaparast says that tVNS “has accumulated a growing body of peer-reviewed research demonstrating biologic effects and therapeutic potential across multiple conditions.”

However, the strength of the evidence varies depending on the device design, stimulation parameters, what it’s being used for and the quality of the supporting clinical trials.

Medications that influence the vagus nerve

Beyond devices, certain medications can also change the way the vagus nerve functions. Some common examples include:

— Beta-blockers, which slow heart function by blocking stress hormones that interact with the autonomic nervous system. They are used to treat heart-related conditions such as high blood pressure and heart failure as well as migraines and anxiety.

— Opioids, which suppress central nervous system signals, reduce vagal activity and slow digestion. These drugs are used for pain management.

— Cholinesterase inhibitors, which stimulate the vagus nerve to slow heart rate. These medications are used to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

— Prokinetic agents, which can enhance vagal signaling to the stomach to improve gut motility. These medications can be used to treat chronic constipation, gastroparesis and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

DIY Vagus Nerve Hacks: Cold Plunges, Deep Breathing and Stress Relief

There are other ways to influence the vagus nerve that don’t require a prescription, surgery or device. These include:

— Diaphragmatic breathing. “Deep breathing protocols tend to be the most successful, with the caveat that the exhale must be longer and diaphragmatic,” O’Brien explains. Deep breathing exercises have long been used to help instill calm, and a regular practice of such activities can help lower stress levels and bring peace.

— Regular exercise. Controlled, routine bouts of physiological stress encourage the body to rebuild itself regularly. Gradually pushing yourself to do more and get better makes you overall fitter and stronger while building endurance, all of which can improve many measures of health and wellness.

— Adequate sleep. During sleep, your body takes out the molecular trash, giving your tissues and nerves time to rebuild themselves. Too little sleep can lead to higher levels of inflammation and a cascade of health problems.

— Stress management. Stress stimulates the nervous system in a variety of ways, and too much stress can be a bad thing. Giving yourself time to recover from stressors can improve your overall health and well-being.

All of these modalities have extensive evidence to support their ability to improve autonomic balance and overall health.

Cold plunging, weighted blankets and more

There are still a few other things that can impact the vagus nerve and theoretically support well-being.

For example, if you’re looking to improve overall autonomic flexibility, you may want to consider cold plunging, O’Brien says. The idea here is to spend limited time in water that’s cold enough to trigger the body’s stress response process.

That application of cold water to the body for short periods stimulates both branches of the autonomic nervous system, which could increase its flexibility and may improve some markers of health such as heart rate variability and inflammation levels, O’Brien explains.

While icing an injury has been a go-to therapy for decades, researchers are increasingly looking into whether cold plunging could have wide-reaching health benefits, such as the treatment of anxiety and depression, multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune diseases.

As such, there is a growing body of research into how cold water exposure impacts health, how long results last and the frequency, duration and temperature needed to see results. But at the moment, “the evidence, especially demonstrating sustained improvement in vagal function, remains relatively limited,” Khodaparast says.

Other sensory objects such as weighted blankets and massage devices can help you feel more relaxed or comfortable, which might be all you need to address whatever feels off.

“However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the product is directly stimulating the vagus nerve or producing therapeutic neuromodulation,” Khodaparast says.

Limitations of At-Home Vagus Nerve Hacks

Tracey adds that while practices like deep breathing and cold exposure do interact with the autonomic nervous system and may provide genuine, modest benefits for some people with stress and overall well-being, they’re not comparable with FDA-approved vagus nerve stimulation for serious inflammatory diseases.

Doing so is like “comparing a walk around the block to cardiac surgery — both involve the body, but the scale of intervention and evidence are vastly different. These wellness practices have their place, but they are not treatments for serious disease,” says Tracey.

“I would be cautious about describing every activity that affects the autonomic nervous system as ‘vagus nerve stimulation,'” says Dr. Ronald P. Benitez, a neurosurgeon and neuromodulation specialist with Atlantic Brain and Spine in New Jersey. “That terminology can make a general wellness practice sound equivalent to a medical therapy when they are very different things.”

Anyone considering these therapies should consult a qualified physician. “The evidence base and safety profiles vary significantly across different conditions and devices,” Tracey says.

Red Flags to Watch for Before Buying a VNS Device Online

When evaluating whether a certain device or therapeutic intervention is worth the money, find out whether it has been FDA-approved or FDA-cleared for its intended use.

“Regulatory authorization provides an important level of oversight for safety, and depending on the pathway, evidence supporting the claims being made,” Khodaparast says.

You should also look to see whether the device has been evaluated in any independent clinical trials that prove safety and effectiveness.

Benitez adds that transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation continues to be an active area of research, and studies suggest it can generally be well-tolerated under studied conditions.

“But that does not mean every consumer product marketed as a vagus nerve stimulator has been clinically validated or produces the same physiological effect. Consumers should look at the evidence for the specific device and the specific claim being made rather than assuming that all products labeled ‘VNS’ are equivalent.”

The bottom line, Tracey notes, is that while there’s real science behind the concept of vagal nerve stimulation, there are also many products making unsubstantiated claims.

“We have seen patients with rheumatoid arthritis be given back mobility and freed from dependence on canes and other aides after receiving FDA-approved treatment. But this legitimate scientific progress has unfortunately spawned a marketplace flooded with oversimplified claims and unproven devices that risk undermining public trust in real breakthroughs,” he says.

Therefore, his best advice is to:

— Seek out established medical centers

— Demand peer-reviewed evidence

— Be deeply skeptical of anything promising miraculous results without rigorous science to support it

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What Is Vagus Nerve Stimulation? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/14/26: This story was previously published and has been updated with new information.