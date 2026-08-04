Vroom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported net income of $628,000…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported net income of $628,000 in its second quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $43.6 million in the period.

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