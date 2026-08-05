Vishay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $28.1…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $28.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $888.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $893.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $945 million to $975 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.