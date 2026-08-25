Tuniu: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Tuesday reported net income of $105,000 in its…

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Tuesday reported net income of $105,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nanjing, China-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tuniu said it expects revenue in the range of $29.7 million to $31.2 million.

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