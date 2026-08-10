Theravance Bio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Monday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Monday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 19 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.8 million.

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