The Trade Desk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $64.4…

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $64.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ventura, California-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 34 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $715.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $751.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $650 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTD

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