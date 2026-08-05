TaskUs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $22 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced digital services posted revenue of $308.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $297.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, TaskUs said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $302 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TASK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TASK

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