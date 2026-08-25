Strattec Security: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.9 million in its fiscal…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.06 per share.

The maker of automotive locks and keys posted revenue of $151.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.6 million, or $5 per share. Revenue was reported as $579.4 million.

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