Stevanato: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $26.7…

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $26.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Padua, Italy-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $351.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $351.4 million.

Stevanato expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 72 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STVN

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