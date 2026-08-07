Spectrum: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Friday reported a loss of $26.8…

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Friday reported a loss of $26.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.79 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $753.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $732.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPB

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