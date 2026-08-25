Semtech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $160.1…

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $160.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camarillo, California-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $341.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $328.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Semtech expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.02 to $1.08.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $405 million to $415 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMTC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.