Republic Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $566 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $566 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.85 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $4.43 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

Republic Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.23 to $7.28 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.3 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RSG

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