Prudential: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $985…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $985 million.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.47 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $14.16 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.15 billion.

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