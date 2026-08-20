Prospect Capital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 15 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $155.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $153.7 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $639.5 million.

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