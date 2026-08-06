Post Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported net income of $63.4 million…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported net income of $63.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.78 per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period.

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