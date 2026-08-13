PDS Biotechnology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Thursday reported a loss of…

EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — EAST PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the East Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

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