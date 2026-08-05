Paycom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $107.4 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $107.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $2.34. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $2.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $531.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $512.3 million.

Paycom expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.21 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYC

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