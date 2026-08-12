Pan American Silver: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $305 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAAS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.