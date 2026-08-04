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Pacira: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 4, 2026, 4:39 PM

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $192.4 million in the period.

Pacira expects full-year revenue in the range of $735 million to $760 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCRX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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