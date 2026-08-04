OneSpan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.8 million. The Boston-based company…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.8 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $60.5 million in the period.

OneSpan expects full-year revenue in the range of $248 million to $252 million.

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